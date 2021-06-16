SureRemit Hits Market Cap of $3.47 Million (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. SureRemit has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $33,880.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00060712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00150149 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00184755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.03 or 0.00941755 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,825.00 or 0.99893441 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars.

