S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.59. S&W Seed shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 57,443 shares traded.

SANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on S&W Seed in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a market cap of $129.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 48,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in S&W Seed by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

