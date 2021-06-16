Swerve (SWRV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.64 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. Swerve has a market cap of $11.31 million and $3.64 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002249 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swerve alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00061496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00023564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.50 or 0.00774064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00083783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00042383 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 14,927,389 coins and its circulating supply is 12,953,194 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

