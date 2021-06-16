Swiss National Bank Acquires 11,000 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Angi were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Angi by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 53,914 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter worth about $2,353,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Angi by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 215,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 112,112 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Angi by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 42,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

ANGI stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.67. Angi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,387.00 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $169,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,716.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Angi in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.45.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

