Swiss National Bank Acquires 9,000 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,454,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after purchasing an additional 562,439 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,207,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,858,000 after acquiring an additional 629,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,005 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,964,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,642,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATRA shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of ATRA opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.92.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,721 shares of company stock valued at $198,496. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

