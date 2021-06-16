Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 310,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of SilverCrest Metals worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 41.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEMKT SILV opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a current ratio of 18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SILV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SilverCrest Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

