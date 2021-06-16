Swiss National Bank Buys 50,700 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

LBRT opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 3.14. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,804,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,113,594.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,844,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,522,592.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,553,096 shares of company stock valued at $190,439,144 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.