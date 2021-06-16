Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 313.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,660,000 after purchasing an additional 306,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

