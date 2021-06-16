Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Short Interest Down 24.9% in May

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 405,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the May 13th total of 539,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of SYBX opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $205.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYBX shares. Jonestrading started coverage on Synlogic in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synlogic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Synlogic by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 74,574 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

