Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 148,595 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Synopsys worth $162,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,989 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,603 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

Shares of SNPS traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $259.68. 14,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,422. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.17. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.22 and a 1-year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.