Tap Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. In the last week, Tap has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a market cap of $1.46 million and $330,838.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00061039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00023381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.61 or 0.00763599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00083486 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.28 or 0.07729407 BTC.

Tap Profile

XTP is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

