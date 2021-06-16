Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,483 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.43. 142,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,952. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $116.73 and a 52-week high of $236.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.06.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

