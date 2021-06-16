Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 787.20 ($10.28). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 769.80 ($10.06), with a volume of 2,803,220 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tate & Lyle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 772.50 ($10.09).

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97. The company has a market cap of £3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 787.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $8.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

About Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

