Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 177.92 ($2.32).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 193 ($2.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider Pete Redfern sold 95,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £171,200.97 ($223,675.16). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 249 shares of company stock worth $44,781.

LON TW opened at GBX 167.70 ($2.19) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 508.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

