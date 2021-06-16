TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Up 35.1% in May

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the May 13th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

TSI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.87. 53,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,863. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

In other TCW Strategic Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann bought 87,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $496,266.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 520,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,036.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 205,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,313 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 92,443 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 590,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 41,204 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 245,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 28,088 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the period. 23.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

