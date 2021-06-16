Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 778.25 ($10.17).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Investec raised shares of Team17 Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

LON:TM17 opened at GBX 680 ($8.88) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 725.94. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The firm has a market cap of £894.02 million and a P/E ratio of 40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.