Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 778.25 ($10.17).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Investec raised shares of Team17 Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

LON:TM17 opened at GBX 680 ($8.88) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 725.94. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The firm has a market cap of £894.02 million and a P/E ratio of 40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

