Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $77.37. Tencent shares last traded at $76.67, with a volume of 1,786,123 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Tencent from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tencent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

The stock has a market cap of $735.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.57.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.44 billion. Tencent had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 19.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Tencent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.18%.

Tencent Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

