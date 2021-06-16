TerraKRW Market Cap Reaches $43.23 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $43.23 million and approximately $3,034.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00060718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00145349 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00181314 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $366.61 or 0.00946994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,719.00 or 1.00015618 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 50,353,014,534 coins and its circulating supply is 50,352,285,425 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.