Thc Biomed Intl (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Thc Biomed Intl Ltd (OTCMKTS:THCBF) were down 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 55,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 111,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11.

About Thc Biomed Intl (OTCMKTS:THCBF)

THC BioMed International Ltd. engages in the research, development and cultivation of medical cannabis. It offers horticulture training, record keeping and documenting, research studies and analytical services. The company was founded on February 2, 1982 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Thc Biomed Intl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thc Biomed Intl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.