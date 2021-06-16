The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 246,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,047,487 shares.The stock last traded at $98.79 and had previously closed at $97.32.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.62. The firm has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,547,577 shares of company stock worth $177,529,685. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.