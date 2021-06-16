The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,188,112 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.89% of The Boeing worth $1,321,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.65.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $245.15. 310,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,727,496. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.90. The company has a market cap of $143.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

