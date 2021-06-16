The Buckle Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,137 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 958% compared to the typical volume of 580 call options.

NYSE:BKE traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.30. 749,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,627. The Buckle has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $46.72. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.24.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Buckle will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,522,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $785,587.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,175. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The Buckle by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Buckle by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 30,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in The Buckle by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 64,662 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Buckle by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

