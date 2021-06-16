The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,893 shares of company stock worth $13,956,239 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.16. 278,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,096,600. The company has a market capitalization of $237.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.54.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.