The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the May 13th total of 233,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 788,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000.

GUT stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,243. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

