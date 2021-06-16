The Income & Growth VCT (LON:IGV) Announces GBX 5 Dividend

The Income & Growth VCT (LON:IGV) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

IGV traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 89.50 ($1.17). 11,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,648. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.16. The Income & Growth VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 85.50 ($1.12). The firm has a market cap of £105.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98.

The Income & Growth VCT plc is a venture capital trust. It invests in companies at various stages of development. The fund invests in unquoted and new and secondary issues of quoted companies, which already have a trading facility on the Alternative Investment Market or on OFEX. It primarily makes investments in support services, software and computer services and general retailers.

