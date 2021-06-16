The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the period. The J. M. Smucker accounts for about 1.4% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.99% of The J. M. Smucker worth $275,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 330.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 314,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,351,000 after buying an additional 35,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,619 shares of company stock valued at $348,157 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

SJM stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,760. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.63.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

