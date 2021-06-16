The Joint Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,360 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,300% compared to the typical daily volume of 140 put options.

Shares of The Joint stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.55. 384,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,720. The Joint has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $78.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.92. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.55 and a beta of 1.30.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 million. Equities analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

In other The Joint news, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $26,457,583.32. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $192,860.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,047 shares of company stock worth $34,582,384 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 158,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Joint by 12.4% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after buying an additional 23,980 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The Joint by 21.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 55,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in The Joint during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Joint by 114.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

