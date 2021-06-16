The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LEV. National Bankshares set a $20.00 target price on shares of The Lion Electric and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Lion Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of LEV opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.60.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in The Lion Electric by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,418,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,548 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth $6,840,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth $4,978,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth $728,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

