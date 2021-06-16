The Lovesac (LOVE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE):

6/16/2021 – The Lovesac was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

6/10/2021 – The Lovesac had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – The Lovesac had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $85.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – The Lovesac had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – The Lovesac had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $78.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/10/2021 – The Lovesac had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $77.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – The Lovesac was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

6/8/2021 – The Lovesac had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – The Lovesac had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – The Lovesac was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

4/19/2021 – The Lovesac had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $83.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.61. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth $7,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 92,542 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 323.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in The Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth about $3,069,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

