The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.37 Million

Brokerages expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to post sales of $142.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.00 million and the highest is $149.74 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $138.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $576.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $558.90 million to $591.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $571.51 million, with estimates ranging from $542.70 million to $605.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The RMR Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in The RMR Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The RMR Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The RMR Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in The RMR Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.