The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 681.20 ($8.90). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 672 ($8.78), with a volume of 6,011,497 shares trading hands.

SGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sage Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 648.13 ($8.47).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 648.57. The firm has a market cap of £7.22 billion and a PE ratio of 32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 0.83%.

The Sage Group Company Profile (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

