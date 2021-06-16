The Sandbox Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000709 BTC on popular exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $195.80 million and approximately $40.75 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008652 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $719.35 or 0.01828660 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00015734 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,888,415 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

