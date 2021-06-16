The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,583.89 ($20.69).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEIR. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Weir Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,883.50 ($24.61) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,006.50 ($13.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The firm has a market cap of £4.89 billion and a PE ratio of -32.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,901.14.

In other The Weir Group news, insider John Heasley sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,941 ($25.36), for a total value of £41,090.97 ($53,685.62). Also, insider Clare Chapman bought 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,664 ($11,319.57).

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

