theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Short Interest Up 39.8% in May

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the May 13th total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

theglobe.com stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. theglobe.com has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09.

About theglobe.com

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

