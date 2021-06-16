theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Short Interest Up 39.8% in May

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the May 13th total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
theglobe.com stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. theglobe.com has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09.
About theglobe.com
