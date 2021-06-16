THEKEY Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 16th. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, THEKEY has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $40,655.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000074 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001635 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

