Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,324,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75,665 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,973,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $1,940,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 46,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,683,200,000 after purchasing an additional 93,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 29,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $4.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $474.62. 28,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $186.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $467.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.46 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

