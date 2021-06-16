ThoreCoin Price Up 9.6% This Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $763.62 million and $19,453.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin coin can now be purchased for $8,809.09 or 0.22709310 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00059253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00145570 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00180251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $365.21 or 0.00941490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,582.30 or 0.99462893 BTC.

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

