Thunder Token (TT) Price Hits $0.0076 on Major Exchanges

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $54.99 million and approximately $7.96 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Thunder Token

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

