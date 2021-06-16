Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Price Tops $0.0060

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $73,762.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00061034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00023069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.06 or 0.00760761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00083320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.02 or 0.07732453 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

