Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 638,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the May 13th total of 800,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Tiptree stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $332.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.92. Tiptree has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.69 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.09%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIPT. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Tiptree in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,882,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tiptree by 376.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 164,162 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tiptree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tiptree by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 91,107 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tiptree by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 56,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

