Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Update

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 679,500 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the May 13th total of 894,200 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 327,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 189.49% and a negative net margin of 348.18%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTNP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $11,515,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 287.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.