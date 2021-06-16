TitanSwap (TITAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $216.38 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $216.38 million and $1.85 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $4.05 or 0.00010480 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00061123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $296.46 or 0.00766780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00083581 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.34 or 0.07752530 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.