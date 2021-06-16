Todd Berard Sells 6,160 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $242,580.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,889.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $182,828.80.

On Friday, April 16th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $205,620.80.

On Thursday, April 1st, Todd Berard sold 2,825 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $103,197.25.

On Friday, March 26th, Todd Berard sold 2,120 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $74,221.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.63. The company had a trading volume of 320,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,171. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -47.75, a PEG ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.45. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. Research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.