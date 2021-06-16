Tokenomy Price Down 14% Over Last Week (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Tokenomy has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tokenomy has a market capitalization of $19.64 million and $1.21 million worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenomy coin can now be purchased for $0.0982 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tokenomy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00061692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00023719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.31 or 0.00775049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00083681 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00042346 BTC.

Tokenomy Profile

Tokenomy (CRYPTO:TEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com . The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Tokenomy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.