TokenPay Price Down 21.6% Over Last Week (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $0.0847 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $171,112.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

