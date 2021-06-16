TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the highest is $2.56. TopBuild reported earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $10.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.54 to $12.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TopBuild.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.42.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,998,000 after acquiring an additional 545,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,665,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the first quarter worth approximately $46,445,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the first quarter worth approximately $43,980,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,129,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild stock traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.90. 485,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $104.52 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.68.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.