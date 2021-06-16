TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Down 22.6% in May

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the May 13th total of 197,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get TORM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRMD opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11. TORM has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38 and a beta of -362.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. TORM had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 0.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TORM by 54.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in TORM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in TORM by 79.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TORM in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in TORM in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.