Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Hits $53.75 on Top Exchanges

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $44.62 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $53.75 or 0.00139032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00060677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00148969 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00181557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $363.39 or 0.00939908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,544.57 or 0.99694319 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 830,082 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

