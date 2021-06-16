Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 388,726 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.40% of Tractor Supply worth $83,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.12. 3,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,138. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $120.96 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

