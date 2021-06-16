Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

TRNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti upgraded Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Craig D. Cairns bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Transcat stock opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $413.26 million, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $58.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.46.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $48.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.04 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

